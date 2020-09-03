Excision Announces Return of Couch Lands and "Very Special Set"

Bass-heads can breathe a collective sigh of relief after Excision announced the return of his Couch Lands livestream series.

The dubstep phenom took to Twitter to share the news of the third Couch Lands episode, dubbing it, "the moment you've been waiting for." He also announced that he will be performing a "very special set," sending his fanbase and EDM Twitter into an all-out fever pitch. "Couch Lands returns AND I have a very special set for you! See you on September 25th & 26th for two full days of music," he wrote.

While Excision didn't release a lineup for the event, fans can expect a mammoth list of bass music's finest for this Lost Lands-themed stream. Past editions have featured sets from Doctor P, Funtcase, Boogie T, Ghastly, and PhaseOne, among many others.

Mark your calendars to tune into the latest edition of Couch Lands on September 25th and 26th, 2020 via the official Lost Lands Twitch channel.

