Subtronics, 12th Planet, More Announced on Stacked Lineup for Excision's First-Ever Reunion Event

The lineup for Excision's bass music family reunion has arrived, and in typical X fashion, it's stacked.

EDM's de facto dubstep dad has tapped a bevy of the genre's most popular artists for Reunion, which is scheduled for July 16th and 17th at Legend Valley, the home of Lost Lands. Set to appear at the event are Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH, Sullivan King, Lucii, LEVEL UP, Dion Timmer, and a can't-miss B2B DJ set from 12th Planet and Wooli, among others.

Check out the full lineup for the two-day event below.

Flyer for Excision's inaugural Reunion event in Ohio. Excision (via Twitter)

Unlike Lost Lands, Reunion will not be a camping festival. However, there will be shuttles to and from Columbus hotels and free day parking for attendees traveling in for the event. As far as pandemic safety measures go, the Reunion website notes that organizers will issue guidelines as the event date gets closer.

In a separate tweet, Excision also announced that the Lost Lands 2021 lineup will be revealed at Reunion.

Tickets to the event are on sale now. Weekend and single-day passes are available for $99.99 and $60.99, respectively. Weekend VIP passes are available for $189.99 and offer an express entry lane, exclusive viewing area, and a VIP-only bar.

Bass music fans can grab tickets here.

