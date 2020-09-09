Excision Announces Stacked Lineup for Lost Lands' Virtual Edition with Barely Alive, Virtual Riot, More

The collective jaw of the dubstep community just hit the carpet after Excision dropped a behemoth of a lineup for the upcoming virtual edition of his flagship festival, Lost Lands. The third iteration of his "Couch Lands" series, the digital fest flaunts a who's who of some of the most fearsome names in bass music.

Set to appear on the monumental livestream are Barely Alive, Virtual Riot, Sullivan King, Habstrakt, Modestep, Ray Volpe, Chime, Jantsen, HEKLER, Hi I'm Ghost, Hydraulix, Jeanie, Jinx, Kai Wachi, LEVEL UP, LICK, Samplifire, SWARM, TYNAN, and YOOKiE. The festival's plucky hero, Excision, is also performing. The dubstep favorite recently hyped up his virtual festival on September 3rd, when he told fans to prepare for a "very special set," and further fanned the flames today with a tweet saying he has "surprises" in store.

You can check out the flier below and tune into the momentous edition of "Couch Lands" on September 25th and 26th starting at 5PM ET (2PM PT) via the official Lost Lands Twitch channel.

