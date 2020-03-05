Excision Drops Lineup, Opens Ticket Sales for Bass Canyon 2020

Headbangers, the time has come. Bass Canyon has officially released the confirmed their lineup and ticket sales are now open. While it was previously announced that tickets would become available today, the lineup comes as a surprise as Excision (real name Jeff Abel) took to his socials to share the news "...because we can!"

The renowned bass music festival will return to the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington from August 28th-30th. It was already reported that there would be an epic B2B between the festival leader and Illenium, but now we can finally piece together the rest of the puzzle. Joining in on the three-day festival will be 12th Planet, Eptic, Subtronics, Wooli, Liquid Stranger, Dion Timmer, and many others. There are also five blurred out slots that still have yet to be announced.

Just as he did last year, Abel opened up the lineup to the decision of the fans. He allowed them to help curate the performer list through the 2020 Artists Survey. It's not often you hear of a festival truly appealing to the wants of the attendees through this refreshing approach.

Since its' inception in 2018, Bass Canyon has become a mecca for bass music aficionados worldwide. It utilizes the beauty of the Gorge by providing ample campgrounds, morning yoga, a silent disco, and more. While other events of its kind dazzle fans with carnival rides, Abel brings in exhibits like the SAMSKARA 360 Domes and the Space Dome.

Tickets, camping, and payment plans for Bass Canyon are on sale now at basscanyon.com/tickets. Move fast because as of this writing, first-tier tickets have already sold out.

In the meantime check out the official trailer for 2020:

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision

Instagram: instagram.com/excisionofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Excision

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/excision

FOLLOW BASS CANYON:

Website: basscanyon.com

Facebook: facebook.com/BassCanyon

Instagram: instagram.com/BassCanyon

Twitter: twitter.com/BassCanyon