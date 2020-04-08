Excision Announces Three Day Virtual Festival "Couch Lands"

Not known for his subtlety (see: giant dinosaurs and massive laser arrays), Excision has taken the livestream game to the next level. In an effort to entertain those stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has unveiled Couch Lands, a three-day virtual festival featuring complete sets from the 2019 edition of his international bass music extravaganza, Lost Lands.

Announced across his social media pages, the bass music pioneer shared details on what to expect from the three-day event. While the festival was livestreamed back in September when it took place, due to overlapping schedules many sets were only shown partially. For the new event, they're showing the complete sets online for the first time ever.

At the time of writing, Excision (real name Jeff Abel) has not announced which specific artists would be featured in the stream, however, the awe-inspiring third year of the festival featured performances from Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH, Ganja White Night, a special B2B featuring Abel and Illenium, and many more.

Excision's Couch Lands virtual festival takes place April 17th-19th on the official Lost Lands Twitch channel. You can subscribe and be notified when the festival kicks off here.

The fourth year of Lost Lands takes place September 25th-27th at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

