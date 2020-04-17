Excision's Couch Lands Stream Is Now Live

Excision's "Couch Lands" virtual streaming event is underway, featuring a slew of larger-than-life sets from Lost Lands 2019.

Couch Lands will be streaming today from 1PM ET to 2:15AM ET, with the dubstep don himself closing out the day with his rip-roaring two-hour set. The event will continue through the weekend starting at 2PM ET, featuring many of the biggest names in bass music, including SVDDEN DEATH, Borgore, Subtronics, 12th Planet, Kayzo, WHIPPED CREAM, NGHTMRE, and Herobust. You can get watch via the stream above and get familiar with the full schedule below.

