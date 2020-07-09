Here are the Set Times for the Second Edition of Excision's Couch Lands "Virtual Stage"

After announcing the second episode of his Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" livestream series earlier in the month of July, Excision took to social media today to share the official set times.

Kicking off the stream will be young gun SweetTooth before Blunts & Blondes, Champagne Drip, Dirtyphonics, Kompany, Wooli, Vampa, and Zía all take the decks. Closing out the digital party will be trap and bass music vet Herobust, who will rattle the virtual rail at 1:25AM ET (10:25 PDT).

You can check out the set times below and tune into the second episode of Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" this Saturday, July 11th at 6PM ET (3PM PDT) via the official Lost Lands Twitch channel.

