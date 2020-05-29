Back on May 20th, Excision sent his fans into a fever pitch when he announced that his trusty Lost Lands production team had been diligently working to develop a brand new virtual mainstage for the next Couch Lands livestream event.

That event is now set to take place tomorrow, May 30th, and the dubstep demigod ecstatically took to social media to address his headbangers directly and share the official set times.

Needless to say, expectations are high for the new Couch Lands "Virtual Stage" considering the world-class production quality Excision and his team of virtuosos have offered fans over the years. Episode 1 is primed for its debut tomorrow at 2PM PST (5PM ET), and set to grace its digital mainstage are LEV3L, STUCA, Ubur, Tisoki, Calcium, G-REX, ATLiens, Ghastly, PhaseOne, Riot Ten, Boogie T, FuntCase, and Doctor P.

Excision also shared a teaser of the stage, which is downright jaw-dropping.

Tune into the latest edition of Couch Lands at 2PM PST (5PM ET) tomorrow, May 30th, 2020 via the official Lost Lands Twitch channel.

