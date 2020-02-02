Excision Debuts Massive Stage, The Evolution, at The Thunderdome

After announcing the follow-up to his signature stage production, The Paradox, back in November, Excision has finally debuted his newest mind-melting display. Dubbed The Evolution, the giant, X-shaped stage displays stunningly clear visuals while lights behind and on the side give it a three-dimensional and near omnipresent look. While that in and of itself is impressive, Excision (real name Jeff Abel) took things a step further and added literally dozens of laser machines, creating what looked to be a scene from a sci-fi epic.

Many attendees captured footage of The Evolution's debut at the 2020 edition of The Thunderdome and shared it online.

This stage represents the next chapter in Abel's trailblazing career. A few weeks ago, he announced the dates for both of his upcoming bass music celebrations, Bass Canyon and Lost Lands, held at The Gorge in Washington and Legend Valley in Ohio, respectively.

This year's iteration of Excision's curated event, The Thunderdome, took place on January 31st-February 1st at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. In addition to Abel, Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, Wooli, and more threw down to thousands of bass music fans.

