Excision Announced as Headliner of 2021 Edition of Belgium's Dour Festival

While he has been staying busy in the livestreaming landscape with his Couch Lands shows, Excision is set to take his patented brand of dubstep sonic boom to Belgium next year for Dour Festival.

The trap and dubstep dynamo will join a bevy of major artists for the 2021 edition of Dour, including A$AP Rocky, Amelie Lens, The Black Madonna, Carl Cox, Dirtyphonics LIVE, Honey Dijon, Princess Nokia, and Sven Väth, among others.

For the first time, Dour Festival is expanding to a staggering five days. The event is set to take place July 14th to 18th, 2021. You can find more information and a full lineup here.

Dour Festival

