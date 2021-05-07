Excision Announces Two-Night Las Vegas Concert Run This Summer
It looks like Las Vegas will be home to more than just blackjack robbery and post-college douchebaggery this summer.
Dubstep superstar Excision has announced a two-night run this summer, preparing to touch down in Vegas on July 2nd and 3rd for twin shows at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
True to Excision form, the famed Virus producer brought along a stable of heavy-hitting bass music artists along for the ride at the open air venue. Joining him over the course of the two-night run will be MARAUDA, ATLiens, Sullivan King, Wooli, Kompany, HE$H, Dion Timmer, Kai Wachi, CALCIUM, Vampa, LEVEL UP, and Benda.
Just like the majority of live music events in the near future, Excision's Vegas shows come with a number of caveats in the name of public safety. Depending on local vaccine rates, organizers state that "temperature check, health questionnaire, and/or masks may be required."
"We will continue to update any policies as vaccinations proceed, and will continue to work closely with the Health Department to ensure a safe event," the ticketing page reads.
check out the daily lineups below.
Friday, July 2nd Lineup
Excision
Sullivan King
ATLiens
Kai Wachi
He$h
Calcium
Vampa
Saturday, July 3rd Lineup
Excision
MARAUDA
Wooli
Dion Timmer
Kompany
Benda
LEVEL UP
