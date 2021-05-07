Excision Announces Two-Night Las Vegas Concert Run This Summer

Tickets to Excision's Vegas bass extravaganza, which will also feature Wooli, Sullivan King and more, are on sale now.

It looks like Las Vegas will be home to more than just blackjack robbery and post-college douchebaggery this summer.

Dubstep superstar Excision has announced a two-night run this summer, preparing to touch down in Vegas on July 2nd and 3rd for twin shows at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

True to Excision form, the famed Virus producer brought along a stable of heavy-hitting bass music artists along for the ride at the open air venue. Joining him over the course of the two-night run will be MARAUDA, ATLiens, Sullivan King, Wooli, Kompany, HE$H, Dion Timmer, Kai Wachi, CALCIUM, Vampa, LEVEL UP, and Benda.

Official flyer for Excision's two-night Las Vegas 2021 run at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Excision (via Twitter)

Just like the majority of live music events in the near future, Excision's Vegas shows come with a number of caveats in the name of public safety. Depending on local vaccine rates, organizers state that "temperature check, health questionnaire, and/or masks may be required."

"We will continue to update any policies as vaccinations proceed, and will continue to work closely with the Health Department to ensure a safe event," the ticketing page reads.

You can purchase tickets here and check out the daily lineups below.

Friday, July 2nd Lineup

Excision

Sullivan King

ATLiens

Kai Wachi

He$h

Calcium

Vampa

Saturday, July 3rd Lineup

Excision

MARAUDA

Wooli

Dion Timmer

Kompany

Benda

LEVEL UP

