Excision Unveils Live Stream Schedule for Couch Lands

Dubstep don Excision has taken to Twitter to share the official live stream schedule for Couch Lands, a live stream event that will feature over 20 hours of footage from Lost Lands that the public hasn't yet seen.

It took little time for Excision's Lost Lands to rapidly emerge as one of the most coveted music festivals for dubstep and trap connoisseurs. Inviting electronic music fans to Legend Valley in Thornville, OH and transforming it into a sun-kissed utopia for all things bass, Excision invited the genre's heaviest hitting artists last year to throw down their wonkiest bass music, including Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH, and Ganja White Night, among many others.

The 2019 iteration was offered via live streamed back in September, but it was only able to funnel partial sets to fans' devices due to overlapping schedules. Essentially, fans were only able to catch portions of their favorite artists' sets before the stream switched over to another stage. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, those fans can find solace in the fact that Couch Lands will now offer some of those sets in full the first time ever.

Couch Lands will be streaming all weekend from April 17th to April 19th via Lost Lands' Twitch channel, which you can find here.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision/

Instagram: instagram.com/excisionofficial/

Twitter: twitter.com/Excision

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/excision

FOLLOW LOST LANDS:

Website: lostlandsfestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/LostLandsMusicFestival

Twitter: twitter.com/lost_lands

Instagram: instagram.com/lostlandsfestival