Excision Announces Lost Lands Ticket Launch Date, Shares Update on Other 2021 Music Festivals

Excision took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement about the future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other festivals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the live music industry slowly inches toward reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Excision is eyeing a safe return.

The superstar bass music producer and DJ took to Twitter today to share a lengthy statement about the immediate future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other music festivals navigating the impact of the virus.

"Even though we are still unable to host and play shows like we used to, it's slowly becoming safer as the weeks go by. We don't know when live shows will come back in full force, maybe it will be earlier than predicted, or maybe it will be later," Excision wrote. "But no matter what, we have to be ready. Large scale festivals take many months to plan properly, so we have to accept that if we want live events to be waiting for us at the end of this pandemic, then we need to start making plans for them far in advance."

Excision goes on to express hope for the safe return of Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, his flagship festivals. He cautioned fans, however, explicitly saying that both events will be cancelled if safety concerns exist as the dates approach. To that end, his team has been kicking the tires on "new event safety regulations" to implement at the eventual return of those shows, which he asserts will follow the guidance of medical advisors and city and state guidelines.

In his statement, Excision also announced that Lost Lands tickets will become available on Thursday, March 18th, 2021. He also said he will be appearing at "various other festivals," refraining from divulging the names of those events until he is officially approved.

You can read Excision's full statement below. For more information and updates on Lost Lands, visit the festival's official website.

