Excision Reveals the Next Chapter of "The Thunderdome"
Grab your neckbrace—it's almost time to enter the Thunderdome.
Outside of Excision's world-class festivals, Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, are a number of ancillary events that amass a congregation of headbangers and bass music enthusiasts from all over the world. One of the most notable of these branded events is "The Thunderdome," which brings some of the biggest artists in bass out to the West Coast for an intense two-day audiovisual experience.
This afternoon Excision revealed who will be joining him at the electrifying show in Tacoma next year.
Accompanying him and his jaw-dropping Evolution stage production are Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, ATLiens, Dion Timmer, Riot Ten, Vampa, Blunts & Blondes, JEANIE, Kompany, Ray Volpe, and more. The event is spread out over two days, so fans will get a unique lineup each night.
The next chapter of Excision's "The Thunderdome" will take place on February 4th and 5th, 2022 at the Tacoma Dome in Washington. Pre-sale tickets to the event are on sale now and the general sale will begin on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 12PM PT.
You can learn more about the event and secure passes here.
