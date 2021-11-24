Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Excision Releases Full Thunderdome 2020 Set With 4K Show Footage: Watch
Publish date:

Excision Releases Full Thunderdome 2020 Set With 4K Show Footage: Watch

Watch the full dazzling Thunderdome performance inside.
Author:

Rukes

Watch the full dazzling Thunderdome performance inside.

It's always a treat to listen to Excision's recorded DJ sets, but nothing beats hearing the bass alongside his jaw-dropping visuals.

In honor of his recently-revealed event, The Thunderdome, the dubstep titan has uploaded his entire performance from its 2020 iteration in dazzling 4K.

Fans may remember that the momentous event served as the debut of Excision's insane stage production, The Evolution. It's fun to hear classics like "Gold" be played out and see fans' brains malfunction due to what they're hearing and seeing at the same time.

You can relive Excision's entire set from The Thunderdome 2020 in 4K below. It's the closest you can get to The Thunderdome without needing to do your neck stretches.

Recommended Articles

above & beyond
EVENTS

Above & Beyond to Perform From Peak of Colombia's Historic, 650-Foot El Peñón

Above & Beyond will perform a breathtaking set atop one of the natural world's most notable landmarks.

4 hours ago
EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU's NFT Marketplace Nabs $55 Million Investment From The Chainsmokers, Kygo, More

This funding comes after a $16 million investment back in August.

4 hours ago
ben bohmer
NEWS

Cercle Is Releasing Its First-Ever Vinyl With Songs From Their Shows and Stories

Cercle's performances have included shows from the aurora borealis in Finland and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

5 hours ago

The next chapter of Excision's Tacoma, Washington event, The Thunderdome, takes place on February 4th and 5th, 2022. Learn more about the two-day event here.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
EVENTS

Excision Reveals the Next Chapter of "The Thunderdome"

Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, ATLiens, Dion Timmer, and more will join him at the Washington event.

Excision2-1068x712
EVENTS

Excision Announces Massive Lineup for Thunderdome 2020

The 2020 festival includes a slew of top bass back to back sets.

Excision's new production, "The Evolution"
EVENTS

Excision Debuts Massive Stage, The Evolution, at The Thunderdome

Excision unveiled the follow-up to The Paradox at his curated Tacoma Dome event, The Thunderdome.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
NEWS

Excision Announces Debut of New Stage Show at The Thunderdome 2020

The Evolution looks to take the place of Excision's fan favorite The Paradox audiovisual experience.

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
EVENTS

Excision Brought The Evolution to Life at The Thunderdome [Review]

Excision's latest visual upgrade isn't something any fan should miss.

Excision and PhaseOne
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Drops PhaseOne Collab at The Thunderdome [WATCH]

Excision tested out his PhaseOne collaboration on a highly eager audience.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Reveals Several Lost Lands Performers Ahead of Full Lineup Reveal

Excision has announced several artists performing at Lost Lands 2019 and revealed the full lineup is coming sometime next week.

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 2.26.16 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares Full Subsidia Virtual Stage Set from Lost Lands' Couch Lands Stream

Watch the immersive 3D set in full.