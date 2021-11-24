Excision Releases Full Thunderdome 2020 Set With 4K Show Footage: Watch

It's always a treat to listen to Excision's recorded DJ sets, but nothing beats hearing the bass alongside his jaw-dropping visuals.

In honor of his recently-revealed event, The Thunderdome, the dubstep titan has uploaded his entire performance from its 2020 iteration in dazzling 4K.

Fans may remember that the momentous event served as the debut of Excision's insane stage production, The Evolution. It's fun to hear classics like "Gold" be played out and see fans' brains malfunction due to what they're hearing and seeing at the same time.

You can relive Excision's entire set from The Thunderdome 2020 in 4K below. It's the closest you can get to The Thunderdome without needing to do your neck stretches.

The next chapter of Excision's Tacoma, Washington event, The Thunderdome, takes place on February 4th and 5th, 2022. Learn more about the two-day event here.

