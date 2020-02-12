Excision Brought The Evolution to Life at The Thunderdome [Review]

Excision (real name Jeff Abel) has become one of the best in the game when it comes to hosting huge events and festivals. The debut of his The Evolution stage was no exception as his second annual The Thunderdome was nothing short of spectacular.

Set just 40 minutes south of Seattle at the Tacoma Dome, The Thunderdome was once again a bass head's paradise. This year, Abel upgraded the show from one day to two, making it even more accessible than last year and bringing in additional talent. The Thunderdome featured some of dance music's heaviest hitters, including Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, Riot Ten, Dion Timmer, Wooli, PhaseOne, Trampa, Marauda and Champagne Drip as well as quickly rising up-and-comers Trivecta and Lucii.

While the lineup was reason enough to attend this year's iteration, Abel sweetened the pot by debuting his new stage. It's sad to see The Paradox go, but The Evolution is an enormous upgrade. It makes The Paradox look miniature and completely dwarfs The Executioner. The stage was jam packed with surprises, including its "X" shape, a plethora of lasers, and ribcage-rattling bass. Videos, pictures, and words don't do the stage justice and anyone even remotely curious needs to see the production for themselves. It's safe to say that The Evolution is completely one of a kind and will be a total game-changer for Lost Lands and Bass Canyon.

While we have nothing but praise for this year's Thunderdome, one crucial issue left a bad taste in some attendees' mouths. Day one was plagued by a disastrous line at will call due to a mistake on Ticketmaster's end. While Abel and his team did all they could to sort out the issue in a timely manner, many fans were held out of the event until for the majority of the night. Others unfortunately left the line before making it into the show as wait times were up to three hours. Abel, made it up to fans, however, by extending both days by an extra hour. This gave attendees who got in late on day one a chance to catch more of the show, and attendees on day two got to rage even longer into the night.

Despite an issue that was completely out of Abel and his team's control, The Thunderdome proved that he's adept at hosting large-scale events and knows exactly what he needs to do to keep his fans happy. Year after year, the dubstep don continuously breathes new life into bass music and it seems like he's aiming to set the bar even higher with each coming event.

Abel is currently taking The Evolution on the road with upcoming stops in Kansas City, Minneapolis, Boca Raton and Pittsburgh. The support throughout the tour is just as wild as The Thunderdome's lineup, with Wooli, PhaseOne, and Champagne Drip attending the majority of stops. His tour goes through the end of April and dates are selling out quickly. Those who haven't already purchased their tickets can find them here.

