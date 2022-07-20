Skip to main content
20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022

20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022

Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack and more performed at this year's EXIT Festival, which returned to Novi Sad, Serbia in a big way.

brphoto.co

Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack and more performed at this year's EXIT Festival, which returned to Novi Sad, Serbia in a big way.

Numbers don't lie: with over 200,000 festival-goers passing through its gates and over 1,000 artists performing across a staggering 40 stages, EXIT Festival is celebrating one of the most unforgettable years in its history. 

Taking place in the beautiful countryside landscape of Novi Sad, Serbia, EXIT 2022 was a diverse nexus of music, arts and people. The true spirit of the festival was palpable all weekend long as fans danced from sundown to sunrise each night.

There’s an immense scale to EXIT not easily seen at first glance. The massive Petrovaradin Fortress offers one of the world's best festival grounds thanks to its sheer size and capability to house an enormous amount of production.

The towering Mainstage saw massive performances from the likes of Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack, Disciples, Alok and many more. Over on the Dance Arena stage, fans enjoyed DJ sets from Denis Sulta, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, Blond:ish, Boris Brejcha and ARTBAT, among others.

Another highlight was the stunning the Pachamama stage. Combining the melodies of traditional music of the Balkans with the most beautiful sunsets and view of the Danube river, Pachamama was the place to be.

EDM.com was onsite all weekend to capture all of the highlights and most memorable moments of EXIT 2022. Relive the fest via our exclusive gallery below. 

Iggy Azalea at EXIT Festival 2022

Iggy Azalea performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Nice Cave & The Bad Seeds at EXIT Festival 2022

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds perform on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Noisia at EXIT Festival 2022

Noisia perform on the Fusion stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds perform on the main stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds perform on the main stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Disciples at EXIT Festival 2022

Disciples at EXIT Festival 2022.

anfisa letyago

Anfisa Letyago performs on the Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Mainstage pyrotechnics at EXIT Festival 2022.

Mainstage pyrotechnics at EXIT Festival 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EXIT FESTIVAL - brphoto.co
EVENTS

20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022

Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack and more performed at this year's EXIT Festival, which returned to Novi Sad, Serbia in a big way.

By Brian Rapaportjust now
Nep DJs Rwanda Berto Habs
EVENTS

A New Monthly Rave Series Is Coming to Rwanda

Nep DJs hope the raves will spark a bigger movement to adopt electronic dance music culture across Rwanda.

By Lennon Cihak10 hours ago
Hard Rock Hotel Cancún 1
Lifestyle

Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Is Bringing Forth Unique Experiences for Dance Music Fans

Closing in on its 10-year anniversary, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún has cemented itself as the place to be in the Mexican coastal city.

By Jarett Lopez18 hours ago
artbat exit festival

ARTBAT perform a sunrise set at EXIT Festival 2022.

Joel Corry at EXIT Festival 2022

Joel Corry at EXIT Festival 2022.

Napalm Death perform on the main stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Napalm Death perform on the main stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

maceo plex

Maceo Plex performs a sunrise set at EXIT Festival 2022.

ACRAZE holds the Serbian flag while performing at EXIT Festival 2022.

ACRAZE holds the Serbian flag while performing at EXIT Festival 2022.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Joel Corry at EXIT Festival 2022

Joel Corry performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Opening Ceremony at EXIT Festival 2022.

Opening Ceremony at EXIT Festival 2022.

AFROJACK at EXIT Festival

Afrojack performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Back To The Future perform on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival.

Back To The Future perform on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival.

Anna and Sama' Abdulhadi perform on the Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Anna and Sama' Abdulhadi perform on the Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

Denis Sulta at EXIT Festival

Denis Sulta performs on the Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

EXIT FESTIVAL - brphoto.co

Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022.

FOLLOW EXIT FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/exit.festival
Instagram: instagram.com/exitfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/ExitFestival
Website: exitfest.org

Related

EXIT Festival 2019
EVENTS

20 Photos That Show Why EXIT Is One of the Best Electronic Music Festivals In Europe

ZHU, Noisia, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and more are set to throw down at EXIT's 2022 edition.

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, More to Perform at Tomorrowland 2022: See the Massive Full Lineup

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most influential dance music festivals, will expand to three weekends for the first time in its history this year.

EXIT Festival 2019
EVENTS

EXIT Festival Slated As the First Major International Music Festival to Take Place in 2021

Serbia's EXIT Festival will be held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in July.

8AA4E577-F24F-4534-B9AE-FD240C0ABD9B
EVENTS

Photos: Look Inside the Eye-Popping Return of Balaton Sound, Europe's Largest Beachfront Festival

Balaton Sound featured headline performances from Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet, Becky Hill, Alok, Los Frequencies and more.

Okeechobee_brphotoco133
EVENTS

Photos: Relive the Magic of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022

Insomniac Events delivered yet another weekend full of magical moments in Sunshine Grove.

Tomorrowland
EVENTS

The Ultimate Electronic Music European Tour Summer 2022

Here's a 30-day dream journey for an EDM fan in Europe next summer.

11
EVENTS

4 Things Not to Miss at Balaton Sound 2022, Europe's Largest Beachfront EDM Festival

From the festival's one-of-a-kind boat parties to its luxury VIP experience, here are four things ravers simply cannot miss at Balaton Sound 2022.

EXIT Festival
GEAR + TECH

Serbia's EXIT Festival Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for Tickets

“The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront."