20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022
Numbers don't lie: with over 200,000 festival-goers passing through its gates and over 1,000 artists performing across a staggering 40 stages, EXIT Festival is celebrating one of the most unforgettable years in its history.
Taking place in the beautiful countryside landscape of Novi Sad, Serbia, EXIT 2022 was a diverse nexus of music, arts and people. The true spirit of the festival was palpable all weekend long as fans danced from sundown to sunrise each night.
There’s an immense scale to EXIT not easily seen at first glance. The massive Petrovaradin Fortress offers one of the world's best festival grounds thanks to its sheer size and capability to house an enormous amount of production.
The towering Mainstage saw massive performances from the likes of Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack, Disciples, Alok and many more. Over on the Dance Arena stage, fans enjoyed DJ sets from Denis Sulta, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, Blond:ish, Boris Brejcha and ARTBAT, among others.
Another highlight was the stunning the Pachamama stage. Combining the melodies of traditional music of the Balkans with the most beautiful sunsets and view of the Danube river, Pachamama was the place to be.
EDM.com was onsite all weekend to capture all of the highlights and most memorable moments of EXIT 2022. Relive the fest via our exclusive gallery below.
Recommended Articles
20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022
Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack and more performed at this year's EXIT Festival, which returned to Novi Sad, Serbia in a big way.
A New Monthly Rave Series Is Coming to Rwanda
Nep DJs hope the raves will spark a bigger movement to adopt electronic dance music culture across Rwanda.
Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Is Bringing Forth Unique Experiences for Dance Music Fans
Closing in on its 10-year anniversary, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún has cemented itself as the place to be in the Mexican coastal city.
FOLLOW EXIT FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/exit.festival
Instagram: instagram.com/exitfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/ExitFestival
Website: exitfest.org