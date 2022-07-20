20 Photos That Capture the Astounding EXIT Festival 2022

Numbers don't lie: with over 200,000 festival-goers passing through its gates and over 1,000 artists performing across a staggering 40 stages, EXIT Festival is celebrating one of the most unforgettable years in its history.

Taking place in the beautiful countryside landscape of Novi Sad, Serbia, EXIT 2022 was a diverse nexus of music, arts and people. The true spirit of the festival was palpable all weekend long as fans danced from sundown to sunrise each night.

There’s an immense scale to EXIT not easily seen at first glance. The massive Petrovaradin Fortress offers one of the world's best festival grounds thanks to its sheer size and capability to house an enormous amount of production.

The towering Mainstage saw massive performances from the likes of Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, Afrojack, Disciples, Alok and many more. Over on the Dance Arena stage, fans enjoyed DJ sets from Denis Sulta, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, Blond:ish, Boris Brejcha and ARTBAT, among others.

Another highlight was the stunning the Pachamama stage. Combining the melodies of traditional music of the Balkans with the most beautiful sunsets and view of the Danube river, Pachamama was the place to be.

EDM.com was onsite all weekend to capture all of the highlights and most memorable moments of EXIT 2022. Relive the fest via our exclusive gallery below.

Iggy Azalea performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds perform on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Noisia perform on the Fusion stage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds perform on the main stage at EXIT Festival 2022. Marko Ristic

Disciples at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Anfisa Letyago performs on the Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Mainstage pyrotechnics at EXIT Festival 2022. Marko Edge

ARTBAT perform a sunrise set at EXIT Festival 2022. Marko Edge

Joel Corry at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Napalm Death perform on the main stage at EXIT Festival 2022. Marko Ristic

Maceo Plex performs a sunrise set at EXIT Festival 2022. V.Velickovic

ACRAZE holds the Serbian flag while performing at EXIT Festival 2022. Marko Ristic

Iggy Azalea performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Joel Corry performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Opening Ceremony at EXIT Festival 2022. Marko Ristic

Afrojack performs on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Back To The Future perform on the Mainstage at EXIT Festival. V.Velickovic

Anna and Sama' Abdulhadi perform on the Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022. V.Velickovic

Denis Sulta performs on the Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

Dance Arena stage at EXIT Festival 2022. brphoto.co

