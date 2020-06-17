Serbia's EXIT Festival Unveils First Wave of Lineup for 20th Anniversary Event in August

EXIT Festival ironically may be one of the few festivals actually allowing attendees to enter this summer after confirming its first wave of artists for its 2020 edition. The Serbian festival, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, was recently postponed from July to its current dates of August 13th to 16th due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though they have been given the go-ahead to go on as scheduled, they will have to follow the restrictions put in place to ensure current health and safety guidelines.

Over 30 acts have been confirmed for the lineup, including Amelie Lens, Black Coffee, Boris Brejcha, Laibach, Meduza, Nina Kraviz, Ofenbach, Paul Kalkbrenner, Robin Schulz, and Tale Of Us. Roni Size, who headlined 20 years ago at the festival's debut, will also appear during an exclusive B2B set with LTJ Bukem, featuring MC Dynamite. Over the course of the next few weeks, expect to see even more acts added to the already impressive lineup.

When the festival was postponed last month, organizers stated that the event would "probably not" run at its full 55,000-capacity, 40-stage format. With the push back to August, they've now confirmed it will contain at least 20 stages and zones. The number of attendees will also be limited to 50% of the festival's usual capacity. Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić was instrumental in the festival's 2020 green-light, recommending it be postponed instead of an outright cancellation because she "expect[s] the situation in the whole of August to be totally under control by then."

“The festival in its full format will probably not return until 2021,” said EXIT co-founder Dušan Kovačević. "But we are delighted to hear that the health situation is becoming increasingly better and that we’ll be able to mark the 20th anniversary of Exit this summer with a meaningful and safe event.”

EXIT Festival will be returning to the 18th Century colossal Petrovaradin Fortress in the Serbian city of Novi Sad from August 13th to 16th, 2020. To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

