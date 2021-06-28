EXIT Festival Slated As the First Major International Music Festival to Take Place in 2021

EXIT Festival Slated As the First Major International Music Festival to Take Place in 2021

Serbia's EXIT Festival will be held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in July.
Author:
Publish date:

EXIT Festival

Serbia's EXIT Festival will be held at the Petrovaradin Fortress in July.

In less than two weeks, the 20th anniversary of Serbia's EXIT Festival will take place at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad.

Thanks to Serbia's significantly decreased number of new COVID-19 cases, international travelers are welcomed into the country so long as they have proof of vaccination and can provide a recent negative result of the RT-PCR test or Antigen FIA Rapid test.

For four days from July 8th to the 11th, attendees can celebrateand return to the dancefloor. Considering this will be the event's 20th edition, EXIT Festival has confirmed performances by globally renowned artists such as David Guetta, Robin Schulz, Tyga, Hot Since 82, and Solomun, among others, as well as many regional names.

Check out the current list of headliners below, with more to be announced soon.

Lineup for EXIT Festival's 20th anniversary.

Lineup for EXIT Festival's 20th anniversary.

The 17th century Petrovaradin Fortress is a location like none other. Situated along the Danube River, the event invites festival-goers to one of Serbia's most cherished landmarks. 

In anticipation of the impending event, organizers of EXIT posted a picture to their Instagram page, sharing that its setup is already well underway.

The rich backstory of EXIT lies in its formative years as a youth rebellion. According to a press release issued by organizers, the festival started as a 100-day student protest in 2000 against the Milosevic regime to “exit out of the madness” and push for freedom in Serbia and peace in the Balkans. It was then when the festival established its mission statement: to achieve social change with music and cultivate openness with the rest of Europe.

EXIT has a special theme each year, such as "Freedom," "Summer of Love," or 2019’s "Tribe" motif. Each theme is honored and acknowledged in the festival's promotions and opening ceremony as it grows more and more enmeshed with the country's cultural landscape.

For more information about EXIT Festival, visit the event's official website.

FOLLOW EXIT FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/exit.festival
Twitter: twitter.com/exitfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/exitfestival

Related

EXIT Festival
GEAR + TECH

Serbia's EXIT Festival Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for Tickets

“The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront."

Eric Prydz, Four Tet
EVENTS

Eric Prydz and Four Tet Will Debut First-Ever B2B Set at 2021 EXIT Festival

Mark your calendars.

EXIT Festival
EVENTS

Serbia's EXIT Festival Unveils First Wave of Lineup for 20th Anniversary Event in August

The festival confirms the show will go on after its earlier postponement due to COVID-19.

EXIT Festival
EVENTS

Weeks After Sharing Lineup, EXIT Festival Announces Cancellation of 2020 Event

The announcement arrives only weeks after the festival's organizers announced its initial postponement to August.

2019 Bass Coast Radio Stage
EVENTS

Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed to Summer 2022

"We feel this decision aligns with our commitment to delivering a safe, immersive experience of the highest calibre."

Skrillex Live Banner
NEWS

EXIT Festival Uploads Rare High-Quality Skrillex Set From 2014: Watch

The video was released as part of Serbia's EXIT Festival's 20th-anniversary series.

Shambhala Music Festival
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Announces 2021 Dates

"We look forward to safely returning to the dancefloor with you in 2021."

ASOT950-02
EVENTS

ASOT1000 Festival Officially Slated for 2021 With Two Shows

A State Of Trance, the world's biggest trance festival, will make its grand return in 2021.