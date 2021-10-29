The Faces of EDC Vegas: Meet the Charismatic Ravers Who Made the 2021 Festival the Best Yet
Last weekend Insomniac held their 25th annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, and to electronic dance music fans from all around the world, it was one of the most memorable music festivals of their lives.
With freedom of expression at its bedrock, it's no surprise why so many people return year after year.
EDM.com was on the ground at EDC Las Vegas 2021 in order to capture the exuberance of its charismatic attendees, affectionately referred to as Headliners, and celebrate the diversity and culture that makes this festival so special. Take a walk down memory lane with us as we pay homage to EDC through the eyes of its fans, performers, and everyone else at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Check out our full EDC Las Vegas 2021 gallery below.
