October 29, 2021
The Faces of EDC Vegas: Meet the Charismatic Ravers Who Made the 2021 Festival the Best Yet
The Faces of EDC Vegas: Meet the Charismatic Ravers Who Made the 2021 Festival the Best Yet

EDM.com was on the ground at EDC Las Vegas 2021 in order to capture and showcase its deliriously happy Headliners.
Last weekend Insomniac held their 25th annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, and to electronic dance music fans from all around the world, it was one of the most memorable music festivals of their lives.

With freedom of expression at its bedrock, it's no surprise why so many people return year after year.

EDM.com was on the ground at EDC Las Vegas 2021 in order to capture the exuberance of its charismatic attendees, affectionately referred to as Headliners, and celebrate the diversity and culture that makes this festival so special. Take a walk down memory lane with us as we pay homage to EDC through the eyes of its fans, performers, and everyone else at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees pose in front of the Camp EDC sign on the Mesa.

Fans sit in an interactive art installation on the Mesa at EDC Vegas 2021.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendee gets arm hydro dipped underneath the Cascada Tent on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees play pingpong on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees relax on an interactive art installation on the Mesa.

Fans at the Camp EDC Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees dance underneath the Sol tent on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees dance underneath the Sol tent on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees pose inside the venue at an interactive art installation. 

EDC Vegas 2021 performers perform in the pit of the Circuit Grounds stage.

Fans limbo on the Mesa at Camp EDC.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees sit atop an art installation on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees at the Mesa pool party.

Fans attending Yoga with goats under the Sol tent on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees pose in front of the Kinetic Field stage.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendee poses at the Circuit Ground stage.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees pose on the rail of the Circuit Grounds stage.

Cristin Coffey poses inside the venue at the Circuit Grounds stage.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendee poses at the Mesa pool party.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendee poses at the Mesa pool party.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees pose at the Mesa pool party.

EDC Vegas performers pose inside the festival venue in front of an art installation.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendee poses at the Insomniac LED art installation.

EDC Vegas 2021 performers on stilts in front of the Cosmic Meadow stage.

EDC Vegas 2021 performers drive an art car through the festival venue.

EDC Vegas 2021 performers on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 attendees on the Alpine Slide on the Mesa.

EDC Vegas 2021 performers on the Mesa.

Ninobuni paints a mural on the Mesa during EDC Vegas 2021.

Pasquale Rotella drives an art cart through the Mesa at EDC Vegas 2021.

Check out our full EDC Las Vegas 2021 gallery below.

