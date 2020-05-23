Factory 93 Brings the Warehouse to You with New Stream Tonight Featuring TESTPILOT, Deadmau5's Techno Alias

Missing the sweaty underground warehouse scene? Us too.

Insomniac and Factory 93 are here to curb your rave blues with their new house and techno-focused livestream this evening, May 22nd from 8PM to 12AM PDT (11PM to 3AM EST). Dance music livestreams like this have been dominating as our leading source of entertainment during quarantine, and we don't know what we would be doing without them.

Taking the virtual stage this evening will be platinum-selling industry mainstay Erick Morillo. He'll be having us all screaming "I Like To Move It" like we're one of those little lemurs out of Madagascar. deadmau5 will be unleashing his techno alter-ego TESTPILOT, and you know whenever he's on the lineup, you don't want to miss it.

As if those two weren't enough, Lauren Lane will be bringing her sensual, eclectic tech house sound to your screen. Finally, Patrick Topping will have you dancing the night away through his dynamic blend of kinetic rhythms and hard-hitting techno.

RSVP to their event on Facebook and make sure to tune in at 8PM PST here.

