FEMME HOUSE'S LP Giobbi Hosted a Livestream With a Powerhouse Lineup of Women

In honor of Women’s History Month, FEMME HOUSE proprietor LP Giobbi put together an incredible event on Insomniac TV in support of Alicia Keys' She is the Music. As a non-profit organization, their goal is to increase the number of women working in music as songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and industry professionals.

The virtual show provided incredible house music and entertainment for a Saturday night at home, all while raising money for a charitable cause. Featuring powerhouse artists Hana, Anabel Englund, Kaleena Zanders, and LP Giobbi herself, the event got the full production treatment with a massive stage and psychedelic visual elements.

Kicking off the night was songstress, gamer, and producer Hana. With her flowy purple hair and ethereal vocals, she provided a beautiful and dreamy house set. Next up was triple threat Englund—wearing a cheetah hat as a nod to her Gari Safari events—who performed an uplifting set with lots of angelic live singing.

LP Giobbi closed out the act with an energetic, 90-minute set that included an abundance of oldies, live piano, and skillful mashups. Zanders joined Giobbi for the last 30 minutes of the night, bringing soulful vocals and her charming and magnetic charisma.

Talented females permeate the music industry, and thanks to artists like LP Giobbi, their voices are being heard. It's no secret that the music industry has historically been a male-dominated field, and FEMME HOUSE gave viewers the opportunity to experience a 100% female lineup. The entire night was an ode to the accomplishments of those women, who are gaining representation and pursuing their passions within the dance music arena.

Since its inception in 2019, FEMME HOUSE has opened an online academy for music production, diversified stages with partners like Desert Hearts and Bandsintown, hosted free workshops and livestream events, and even launched a weekly radio show on SiriusXM. Stay tuned for more from this incredible organization.

