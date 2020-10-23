Ferry Corsten Announces Three-Part Livestream Series, "Chronos" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Ferry Corsten Announces Three-Part Livestream Series, "Chronos"

The trio of shows will chronicle Corsten's 20 years in trance.
Fresh off his rare back-to-back vinyl set with Armin van Buuren, veteran trance producer Ferry Corsten has announced a three-part livestream series as he celebrates 20 years in the industry. Titled Chronos, the series will find Corsten showcasing a trio of unique sets, allowing viewers to choose which journey the trance legend will take them on.

The first of these performances will take place on Friday, October 30th and will be a retrospective, featuring Corsten's early works. Fans tuned in to the broadcast will step back in time as they see the trance tastemaker reach into his extensive collection to play the music that has helped shape his career.

The second livestream will coincide with Corsten's birthday on Friday, December 4th. Viewers will have a front-row ticket to the celebration as the birthday boy spins his current favorite tracks. 

Finally, on New Year's Eve, Corsten's performance looks to the future as he reveals his latest projects and new sounds he's concocted throughout the global lockdown period. Additionally, the streams will be split across different time zones, allowing viewers to ring in the New Year on their time as Ferry plays both new and unreleased music.

In a video announcing the triad of unique concerts, Corsten commented on how he has grown as an artist over the last two decades, saying "...I want to share the music that has shaped me, the music that I have recently produced, and last, but not least, the music that is still to come."

Ferry Corsten's "Chronos" livestream events will take place October 30th, December 4th, and December 31st at 7PM PT. Tickets to all three shows can be found here.

