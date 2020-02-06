Ferry Corsten toPerform Under Three Aliases in 1 Night at New Event, What The F

Ferry Corsten is undoubtedly one of the biggest and longest tenured acts in the world of trance music. Corsten has been a mainstay within the scene since 1989. From his collaborative projects Gouryella (formerly with Tiësto) and New World Punx with Markus Schulz, to his own classic trance alias System F, Corsten has been writing music and touring the world nonstop throughout his illustrious career.

Today, Corsten teased an upcoming event where fans will be able to witness performances from him under three of those storied aliases. For one night only, fans can witness performances from Ferry Corsten under his main project, Gouryella, and System F. The event will be humorously called What The F.

With a repertoire as extensive as Corsten's, and the history of his monumental aliases from classic trance to the modern sound, there is no doubt that this event will be one to remember for trance fans worldwide.

Corsten has not yet announced when and where the event will be taking place, so those interested will want to keep a close eye on his social media channels for a full announcement. For now, Ferry Corsten fans will be waiting patiently in anticipation for this milestone event.

