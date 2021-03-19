Poland's FEST Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Kygo, FISHER, Sam Feldt, More

FEST Festival has announced a star-studded phase one lineup. After first launching the event in 2019, organizers have booked some of the hottest talents from around the globe for its second iteration.

Kygo, FISHER, Sam Feldt, Alan Walker, Kungs, Bakermat, Purple Disco Machine, Robin Schulz, and more are slated to take the stage on August 11th through 14th. As per standard practice in the pandemic age, FEST Festival plans to take all necessary precautions when it comes to sanitation and safety measures.

The announcement of the festival comes at a somewhat troubling time for Poland in terms of the country's response to the virus. While they've vaccinated roughly 6% of their population, they've recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to IQ. This has resulted in live performances being banned from March 20th to April 9th.

You can find tickets and more information about FEST Festival here.

