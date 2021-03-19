Poland's FEST Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Kygo, FISHER, Sam Feldt, More

Poland's FEST Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Kygo, FISHER, Sam Feldt, More

FEST Festival is set to take place August 11th to 13th, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

FEST Festival is set to take place August 11th to 13th, 2021.

FEST Festival has announced a star-studded phase one lineup. After first launching the event in 2019, organizers have booked some of the hottest talents from around the globe for its second iteration. 

Kygo, FISHER, Sam Feldt, Alan Walker, Kungs, Bakermat, Purple Disco Machine, Robin Schulz, and more are slated to take the stage on August 11th through 14th. As per standard practice in the pandemic age, FEST Festival plans to take all necessary precautions when it comes to sanitation and safety measures.

The announcement of the festival comes at a somewhat troubling time for Poland in terms of the country's response to the virus. While they've vaccinated roughly 6% of their population, they've recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to IQ. This has resulted in live performances being banned from March 20th to April 9th.

You can find tickets and more information about FEST Festival here

Source: IQ

FOLLOW FEST FESTIVAL:

Website: festfestival.pl
Facebook: facebook.com/festfestivalpl
Instagram: instagram.com/fest_festival

Related

BPM-Festival-03
EVENTS

Malta's BPM Festival Announces Expansive Lineup Featuring FISHER, Charlotte de Witte, Skream, More

BPM Festival is set to return to the idyllic Uno Malta in September.

Blockely
EVENTS

Sam Feldt, Vini Vici, BEAUZ, and More to DJ at In-Game Minecraft Music Festival Celebrating Class of 2020

The class of 2020 is about to get the graduation ceremony they deserve, Minecraft style.

Life is Beautiful
EVENTS

ILLENIUM, Dillon Francis, FISHER, More to Perform at Life Is Beautiful 2021: See the Full Lineup

Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala were tapped as headliners for the grand return of the beloved Las Vegas music festival.

kesha-sam-feldt-video
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Music Video for Sam Feldt and Kesha's Uplifting Electronic Jam "Stronger"

The release of their collaboration is joined by a gorgeous music video.

slideshow-1496136375
EVENTS

Hï Ibiza Announces 2021 Summer Residency Lineup with David Guetta, FISHER, More

The Martinez Brothers and Black Coffee will be among the DJs taking over Hï Ibiza next summer.

Lebanon-Explosion-1
EVENTS

Beatport Announces Two-Part Benefit Livestream for Beirut Explosion Relief Efforts

The livestreams will take place on August 22nd and September 13th.

A photo of DJ/producers FISHER and Chris Lake behind the decks during a performance.
EVENTS

FISHER and Chris Lake are Throwing their Own Festival

As its name suggests, Not Another FKN Festival will follow a unique event format.

Goldrush Festival, Phoenix - Arizona
EVENTS

Goldrush Music Festival Announces Phase 1 Lineup for Their Third Annual Edition

Featuring names like Alison Wonderland, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, ZHU, Zomboy and more, the festival is set to take place on September 27th and 28th, 2019.