Following the earth-rattling (you'll understand that joke in a moment) launch of the Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon, Insomniac is primed for a monster final day with some larger-than-life performances on tap. The first day featured massive DJ sets from the likes of Drezo, Benny Benassi, Nitti Gritti, Borgore, Modestep, and GG Magree, with the latter performing through a small earthquake at one point.

Set to appear on today's stream are Luke Andy, Schade, VNNSA, Mark Knight, Chris Lorenzo, 4B, Barely Alive, and Rabbit In The Moon (Live). You can check out the full schedule and tune into the livestream below.

NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND VIRTUAL RAVE-A-THON SCHEDULE