Firefly Music Festival Shares Massive 2021 Lineup With Madeon, REZZ, Duke Dumont, More

They will join headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.
Author:
Publish date:

Business Wire

They will join headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.

Dover's beloved Firefly Music Festival has announced a massive lineup for its momentous 2021 return this fall.

Many elite electronic music artists have been tapped for the four-day fest, which is slated for September 23rd to 26th at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway. Scheduled to perform are Madeon, REZZ, Duke Dumont, Big Wild, SOFI TUKKER, Chris Lake, and CloZee, among many others. They will join headliners Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo.

Fans are able to sign up for pre-sale access for a chance to get weekend passes at the lowest price possible, starting at $299. VIP starts at $699 and Super VIP at $2,499. The pre-sale will launch this Friday, May 14th at 10AM ET here.

As far as COVID-19 goes, the festival's website notes that it's too early to say which safety measures will be planned.

"It’s too early to tell exactly what precautions will be in place at the festival," the site reads. "However, your health and safety remain our top priority, and we continue to monitor the evolving health regulations and are working closely with state and health officials to develop COVID-19 protocols for the festival. We will follow all COVID-19 related mandates applicable to the festival and will provide more information as the festival approaches so you know what to expect."

If the 2021 edition of Firefly gets cancelled, fans will have the option to roll over their tickets to the following year or request a refund.

You can read more about Firefly's safety measures here.

