Porter Robinson, Zedd, Halsey, More to Perform at Firefly Music Festival 2022
After a massive outing last year, Firefly Music Festival is looking to continue its hot streak with a supercharged 2022 lineup.
Organizers have announced the official lineup for the four-day fest, scheduled for September 22-25. Featuring artists across electronic, hip-hop, emo, pop and beyond, the festival—like previous years—is markedly multi-genre and can be enjoyed by fans of almost any type of music.
Headlining Firefly 2022 are Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa, followed by electronic music superstars Porter Robinson and Zedd, among others. The undercard is filled with dance music favorites like San Holo, Gryffin, John Summit, Yung Bae, Jaime xx, Lucii, Elderbrook, and many more.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10AM ET. You can sign up for early access here.
