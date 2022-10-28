Firefly Music Festival Organizers Announce 2023 Cancellation
After celebrating its 10th anniversary last month, Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2023.
The famed Delaware festival will not move forward in 2023 in order to "take a year to recharge our lights," according to a statement released by its organizers. The announcement did say the fest will return in 2024.
Since its inaugural event in 2012, Firefly has remained a staple in the Northeast music festival scene. The festival became so successful that it was ultimately acquired by AEG, the entertainment giant who runs Coachella, in 2018.
This year's fest celebrated a decade of Firefly with high-profile performances by Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Porter Robinson, Seven Lions, Jamie xx and more. Past editions have featured headlining sets from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty, Foo Fighters and Beatles legend Paul McCartney, among others.
Recommended Articles
Check Out PsoGnar's "Fate of Gnarnia" Album Trailer Made In Unreal Engine 5
Producer and vocalist PsoGnar has released a full-length fantasy concept album.
Listen: RL Grime Calls On UFC Legend Bruce Buffer for Massive "Halloween XI: Dead Space" Mix
RL Grime sent Halloween season into full swing after debuting his annual mix at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
David Guetta and MORTEN Team Up With Web3 Company to Develop "Future Rave" Metaverse
"Future Rave" is being set up with the forward-thinking digital infrastructure needed to catalyze the movement.
You can keep tabs on Firefly via the festival's website.
FOLLOW FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Website: fireflyfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/FireflyMusicFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/LiveAtFirefly
Instagram: instagram.com/fireflymusicfestival