Firefly Music Festival Organizers Announce 2023 Cancellation

After celebrating its 10th anniversary last month, Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2023.

The famed Delaware festival will not move forward in 2023 in order to "take a year to recharge our lights," according to a statement released by its organizers. The announcement did say the fest will return in 2024.

Since its inaugural event in 2012, Firefly has remained a staple in the Northeast music festival scene. The festival became so successful that it was ultimately acquired by AEG, the entertainment giant who runs Coachella, in 2018.

This year's fest celebrated a decade of Firefly with high-profile performances by Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Porter Robinson, Seven Lions, Jamie xx and more. Past editions have featured headlining sets from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty, Foo Fighters and Beatles legend Paul McCartney, among others.

You can keep tabs on Firefly via the festival's website.

