First Metaverse Music Festival Based on Ethereum Will Feature Autograf, SNBRN, More

First Metaverse Music Festival Based on Ethereum Will Feature Autograf, SNBRN, More

The festivities taking place in the 3D Decentraland universe can be accessed by way of virtual reality headset or a regular PC.
Author:
Publish date:

Executium

The festivities taking place in the 3D Decentraland universe can be accessed by way of virtual reality headset or a regular PC.

KnownOrigin, a metaverse-based NFT marketplace where creators can showcase and sell digital art, is powering the first virtual reality music and arts festival based on the Ethereum network.

The festival is fittingly called To The Moon and electronic music artists Autograf, Fred Thurst, Ookay, Win and Woo, and SNBRN will be doing the honors of performing at the meteoric, first-of-its-kind event.

The venue for the event will be the KnownOrigin Gallery, the project's digital HQ located within Decentraland. Decentraland's 3D digital landscape allows players to navigate and socialize with others by way of a virtual avatar, allowing for a totally immersive experience. Decentraland of course supports entry into the metaverse through the use of a virtual reality headset, but it can also be accessed by way of a regular PC or MAC using either Firefox or Chrome.

For crypto enthusiasts looking to start their NFT collection, a special set of digital assets will be minted exclusively for the occasion. Other prizes and giveaways include exclusive digital merchandise and commemorative tokens. 

The first To The Moon festival kicks off on Sunday, July 11th at 11AM PT (2PM ET).

Related

General
EVENTS

RETROSPEKT Festival Streams This Weekend with SNBRN, Autograf, The Knocks, More

The digital festival will benefit a number of organizations and causes, including MusiCares and To Write Love On Her Arms.

Screenshot 2021-02-26 at 10.15.29
GEAR + TECH

Amnesia Nightclub to Join Ethereum Metaverse With New Virtual Dancefloors

The trend towards virtual events seems to be gaining even more steam amid the growing popularity of cryptocurrency.

Los Cabos
EVENTS

Diplo, TroyBoi, SNBRN, More to Headline Beach House 2021

The multi-day music experience is an escape to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

pjimage
EVENTS

First-Ever Nationwide College Virtual Festival to Feature NGHTMRE, San Holo, Ekali, Ghastly, More

Monster Energy's Up & Up Festival is pushing its chips into the virtual concert pot.

square-crop
MUSIC RELEASES

Autograf Return with First EP in Three Years

Following prolonged personal and professional struggles, Autograf is turning a new leaf.

teaser
EVENTS

3D Digital Festival J2v to Feature Richie Hawtin, Maya Jane Coles, Maceo Plex, and More

J2v Virtual Festival is shaping up to be an otherworldly livestream experience.

Mysteryland
EVENTS

Mysteryland "Lets Get High" Virtual Festival Will Feature DJs Performing from Hot Air Balloons

Mysteryland is taking virtual festivals to new heights.

Dancefestopia
EVENTS

Kansas City Festival Dancefestopia, Featuring GRiZ, Zeds Dead, REZZ, and More, Will Go On as Planned

Could Dancefestopia be the first festival to successfully take place post-pandemic?