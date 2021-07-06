First Metaverse Music Festival Based on Ethereum Will Feature Autograf, SNBRN, More

The festivities taking place in the 3D Decentraland universe can be accessed by way of virtual reality headset or a regular PC.

KnownOrigin, a metaverse-based NFT marketplace where creators can showcase and sell digital art, is powering the first virtual reality music and arts festival based on the Ethereum network.

The festival is fittingly called To The Moon and electronic music artists Autograf, Fred Thurst, Ookay, Win and Woo, and SNBRN will be doing the honors of performing at the meteoric, first-of-its-kind event.

The venue for the event will be the KnownOrigin Gallery, the project's digital HQ located within Decentraland. Decentraland's 3D digital landscape allows players to navigate and socialize with others by way of a virtual avatar, allowing for a totally immersive experience. Decentraland of course supports entry into the metaverse through the use of a virtual reality headset, but it can also be accessed by way of a regular PC or MAC using either Firefox or Chrome.

For crypto enthusiasts looking to start their NFT collection, a special set of digital assets will be minted exclusively for the occasion. Other prizes and giveaways include exclusive digital merchandise and commemorative tokens.

The first To The Moon festival kicks off on Sunday, July 11th at 11AM PT (2PM ET).