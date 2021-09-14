September 14, 2021
First-Ever Luxury Music Festival in the Maldives Set for Fall 2021: Details
The festival, dubbed Cult Excape, promises a lavish electronic dance music festival along the Indian Ocean this Halloween.
Move over, cringey travel influencers: ravers are coming to the Maldives.

This fall will see the first-ever electronic dance music festival in the Maldives, a remote archipelago of coral islands in the Indian Ocean typically frequented by deep-pocketed honeymooners and digital nomads.

The organizers of the event, dubbed Cult Excape, are promoting a "luxury music festival" in the Crossroads Maldives, a lavish tourism strip nestled in the idyllic Emboodhoo Lagoon. The area comprises two upscale resorts, the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and Saii Lagoon Maldives, which are situated in an expanse of white-sand beaches and towering palm trees.

SLM-Aerial-Overwater-Bungalow-01

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the new boutique fest will bring a bevy of world-class DJs along for a "utopian" festival experience, which is scheduled for October 29th to November 1st, 2021. Revelers will be able to enjoy yoga classes, beach romps, sunset parties, and special ceremonies in pagodas, among other island comforts.

An experience like this doesn't come cheap, of course. All-inclusive tickets start at 4,995 AED, or around $1,300 USD. That price includes food, beverage, and local transfers, but ticket-holders will need to purchase their own flights to and from the Maldives.

In the spring of 2021 coronavirus cases in the Maldives increased from nearly 100 to over 1,500 in the span of a month, prompting a short-term travel ban from South Asia on May 13th, according to CNN Travel. The region reported a record 2,194 cases on May 20th, but the total has since decreased significantly, with only 128 recorded yesterday, September 13th. As of today, over 700,000 people in the Maldives have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

You can find out more about Cult Excape on the festival's website.

