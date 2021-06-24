Atlanta's First LGBTQ+ EDM Festival Planned for Fall 2021

GAYDM's inaugural One Love festival promises 11 hours of music across three stages at the Cellairis Amphitheatre.

GAYDM is celebrating Pride Month with the launch of Atlanta's first LGBTQ+ EDM festival, One Love.

The inaugural event on September 11th, 2021 will feature 11 hours of music across three stages at the Cellairis Amphitheatre, where 25 of the top LGBTQ+ DJs on the scene will perform. Already announced in the first phase of the lineup are Danny Tenaglia, Citizen Jane, Samantha Ronson, Dave Audé, and Pagano, among others.

The One Love music festival comes in collaboration with GAGA (Gay Georgia) and Lost-n-Found Youth. Both organizations work tirelessly to serve the LGBTQ+ in Georgia, promoting safe environments and assisting homeless youth. Proceeds from the fest will benefit these two nonprofits.

“There is absolutely nothing like GAYDM “One Love” in the world. It is the first-ever LGBTQ+ EDM festival celebrating the gay community and equality among people," said event organizer Chris Coleman in a press release. "We are bringing all five letters of our acronym together, unifying our voice to affect real social change against the backdrop of incredibly talented DJs from across the globe. Most of us were not here for Stonewall or Woodstock. This is our time to project our voice, as one, for the world to hear."

Passes for One Love are on sale now and they're 20% off until July 1st. Navigate here for tickets and more information.