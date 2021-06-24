Atlanta's First LGBTQ+ EDM Festival Planned for Fall 2021

Atlanta's First LGBTQ+ EDM Festival Planned for Fall 2021

GAYDM's inaugural One Love festival promises 11 hours of music across three stages at the Cellairis Amphitheatre.
Author:
Publish date:

Aditya Chinchure

GAYDM's inaugural One Love festival promises 11 hours of music across three stages at the Cellairis Amphitheatre.

GAYDM is celebrating Pride Month with the launch of Atlanta's first LGBTQ+ EDM festival, One Love.

The inaugural event on September 11th, 2021 will feature 11 hours of music across three stages at the Cellairis Amphitheatre, where 25 of the top LGBTQ+ DJs on the scene will perform. Already announced in the first phase of the lineup are Danny Tenaglia, Citizen Jane, Samantha Ronson, Dave Audé, and Pagano, among others.

The One Love music festival comes in collaboration with GAGA (Gay Georgia) and Lost-n-Found Youth. Both organizations work tirelessly to serve the LGBTQ+ in Georgia, promoting safe environments and assisting homeless youth. Proceeds from the fest will benefit these two nonprofits. 

GAYDM "One Love" Festival

"One Love", the first LGBTQ+ EDM festival in Atlanta is coming this fall. 

“There is absolutely nothing like GAYDM “One Love” in the world. It is the first-ever LGBTQ+ EDM festival celebrating the gay community and equality among people," said event organizer Chris Coleman in a press release. "We are bringing all five letters of our acronym together, unifying our voice to affect real social change against the backdrop of incredibly talented DJs from across the globe. Most of us were not here for Stonewall or Woodstock. This is our time to project our voice, as one, for the world to hear."

Passes for One Love are on sale now and they're 20% off until July 1st. Navigate here for tickets and more information.  

Related

Body Movements Festival
EVENTS

A New LGBTQ+ Festival Celebrating Queer Club Culture is Launching in London

"It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before."

Pride Parade With Apple Music Banner (Supported by Tim Cook)
NEWS

Apple Music Celebrates Pride With 16 Exclusive Mixes From DJs in the LGBTQ+ Community

Apple Music has shared 16 exclusive DJ mixes from talented LGBTQ+ artists such as KANDY, Andrew Bayer, Kittens, Ducky and more as part of their ongoing celebration of Pride.

escapade-2
EVENTS

Ottawa's Escapade Music Festival Postponed to Fall 2021

Organizers said that producing a festival in June 2021 is "still unrealistic."

DGTL TEL AVIV
EVENTS

DGTL TEL AVIV Announces First Event of 2021

Register for pre-sale ticket access now.

EqjZx2BW8AAC37S
NEWS

Tomorrowland is Planning Another Virtual Festival for Summer 2021

A new report has revealed plans for a follow-up to the iconic Belgian festival's 2020 Tomorrowland Around The World virtual event.

Parklife Festival
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Kaytranada, Honey Dijon, More to Perform Manchester's Parklife Festival 2021

Parklife Festival 2021 has sold out in record time.

moore kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Moore Kismet's Radiant Pride 2021 Mix on Apple Music

"I am so proud to be able to celebrate my history, my stories, my identity, and my art with others just like me."

moore kismet
FEATURES

The 5 Moore Kismet Shows You Don't Want to Miss in 2021

The prodigious producer and charismatic LGBTQ+ advocate is ready to dominate the remainder of 2021.