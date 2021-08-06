A Sober "Detox" Music Festival Is Coming to Colorado
Publish date:

Autograf and Yolanda Be Cool will perform at the fest, dubbed Sundown.
Within the last five years, sober-curious lifestyles and addiction prevention initiatives have steadily grown in popularity. This September, Colorado-based Ignight Entertainment will take this progress one step further with the inaugural edition of their Sundown music festival. 

Scheduled for September 11th, the all-ages show will be the state's first "detox" music festival, Fox21 News Colorado reported. Organizers have also put out a call for visual artists, with applications open until August 7th. Check the form out here.

Flyer for Sundown, Colorado's first "detox" music festival.

In addition to headlining performances by Autograf and Yolanda Be Cool, Sundown will host an array of mental wellness and mindfulness initiatives to round out the immersive experience. This list includes sonic meditations in a "sound dome," a detox bar with elixirs, and organic food trucks, according to the event's Instagram. Sundown Colorado is also partnering with Denver-based Awake, the country's first full-service sober bar, to create its own non-alcoholic cocktails.

Mike Handby, the founder of Ignight Entertainment, said an event like Sundown has been a long time coming. Its mission, he added, is to reconnect festivals with their founding elements of community and dance.

"We’re reminding people what a music festival can be,” Handby said. “We invite you to be open-minded and present while connecting through healing, creativity and dance in this urban playground of electronic music."

You can purchases tickets to the event here.

