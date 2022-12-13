FISHER Is Curating His Own Summer Music Festival In Malta In 2023

Skip to main content
The house music superstar is bringing an assembly of top-notch DJs and producers to the middle of the Mediterranean for an unforgettable summer bash.

FISHER is entering the world of artist-led festivals.

The house music superstar is embarking on his first-ever curated event, TRIIP Festival, which is in the cards for summer 2023. TRIIP is a destination festival set to take place on the European island of Malta, situated between Sicily and the coast of North Africa. 

Aside from the lush island locale smack dab in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, FISHER has already given fans even more to be excited about ahead of his foray into the festival circuit. The inaugural TRIIP lineup includes a spectrum-spanning array of house music talents, including Chris Lake, Claptone, Loco Dice and Nora En Pure, among others.

Come for the music, stay for the summer vacation. Malta has it all, from coastal restaurants and water sports to historic architectural landmarks and blue grotto romps.

TRIIP Festival kicks off on June 2nd, 2023 and runs until 4am on June 5th. You can find out more here.

