FISHER Announces First Ibiza Headline Residency

"Ibiza, brace yourselves… The Fish is coming."

c/o Press

The world's top clubbing destination is getting a healthy dose of FISHER this summer.

The Grammy-nominated house music star is set to return to Ibiza in 2022 for his first-ever headline residency on the White Isle. He'll perform at Hï Ibiza every Wednesday from June 15th to September 28th.

It's a full-circle moment for the chart-topping "Losing It" producer, who made his debut at the renowned Ibiza club back in 2019.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am for this," FISHER said in a press statement. "It has been a dream of mine to have my own headline residency in Ibiza, the home of the most epic parties in the world, so for it to finally be happening is such a buzz. Ibiza, brace yourselves… The Fish is coming."

In early 2022, tourism officials confirmed a late April target date for the return of Ibiza's nightlife sector following a brutal string of postponements and cancellations contrived by the pandemic.

And it didn't take long for the island's most iconic clubs to unveil their residencies and opening parties. Fabled nightlife brand Pacha recently announced a massive grand opening and Calvin Harris revealed a high-profile residency at Ushuaïa. Veteran DJ and house music producer Lee Foss also announced a residency at Eden, marking his return to Ibiza after 10 years.

You can purchase tickets to FISHER's Hï Ibiza residency here.

