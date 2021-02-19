Great-Grandson of Pablo Picasso Announces Live DJ Set from Legendary Artist's Workshop in Cannes

Florian Picasso, an electronic music producer and relative of legendary artist Pablo Picasso, is following in his great-grandfather's footsteps of creativity and imagination. The Vietnamese-French DJ has announced an exclusive, 90-minute DJ set live from Pablo Picasso's atelier in his villa in Cannes.

The backdrop of the performance will be recreated to showcase the atelier as it was when Pablo lived and worked in it. In addition, prominent French painter and graffiti artist Cyril Kongo will paint a custom piece live throughout the stream. After the show, Kongo's work will be auctioned off to buyers, and proceeds will be directed to Vietnam's Quang Chau Foundation Orphanage. The painting will meet its buyer in Paris during the TENco x Global Gift Gala.

Florian Picasso, who has released music on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS and Tiësto's Musical Freedom, among other major imprints, spent the early months of his life as an orphan in Vietnam. He was ultimately adopted from the Go Vapour orphanage in Ho Chi Minh, by Marina Ruiz-Picasso. While growing up in Paris and Cannes, his passion for music came to fruition when he later installed his music studio.



Picasso's livestream will air at 4PM CET (10 AM ET, 7AM PT) this Saturday, February 20th.

