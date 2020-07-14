Flume Is Livestreaming a Rebroadcast of 2019 "Flume & Friends" Red Rocks Show on Thursday

Flume took to social media today to announce a special rebroadcast of his momentous 2019 "Flume & Friends" show at fabled open air Colorado venue Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

This Thursday, July 16th, the future bass trailblazer will rebroadcast the full 2019 show, which also featured performances by Vera Blue, Reo Cragun, slowthai, and JPEGMAFIA. Fans can tune in via YouTube, Twitch, Playstation, and MTV Australia. The show's concept was primed for an expansion in 2020 with a plan to lengthen the event to three days. Mura Masa, SOPHIE, and more were also set to appear before the impact of COVID-19 halted plans.

You can RSVP to the event and sign up to receives updates and reminders here. In anticipation of the livestream, check out his larger-than-life performance of the Vera Blue collaboration "Rushing Back" from the show below.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc