Flume Announces 2022 Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

Channel Tres, EPROM and more will join Flume, whose upcoming album has been described as his "most confident, mature and uncompromising work to date."

Nick Green

Flume has announced a massive 2022 world tour.

A few days ago, the electronic music virtuoso dropped a new single called "Say Nothing" (with MAY-A) and announced his first studio album since 2016's Skin. Titled Palaces, the record will feature 13 tracks, including his long-awaited collaboration with Damon Albarn of Gorillaz.

Now, Flume has revealed that he's taking the new music on the road for a huge world tour dedicated to Palaces. Joining the pioneering future bass producer will be Channel Tres, Chrome Sparks, EPROM, Jon Hopkins, Oklou, Magdalena Bay, Tinashe, Tkay Maidza and more.

So far Flume has only revealed specific shows for the North American leg of the tour. However, eagle-eyed viewers of the below video will see decals on his bike representing Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. At the time of writing, it is not yet known when Flume's tour will hit these areas.

According to a press release, Palaces is described as Flume's "most confident, mature and uncompromising work to date, a true testament to nurturing the relationships that make us whole and bring us peace."

Per the press release, Palaces started to take shape when Flume returned to his native Australia after struggling to write music in Los Angeles at the beginning of the pandemic. Alongside his neighbor and longtime collaborator, renowned visual artist Jonathan Zawada, he became fascinated by local wildlife and started to collect field recordings of birds, which were then interpolated in the upcoming album.

Flume's 2022 tour kicks off on April 14th, 2022 in Las Vegas. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 15th at 10AM. You can sign up for early access here.

Flume 2022 Tour Dates

04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^#
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee &#
05/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory ^#
05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom !#
05/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom !#
05/31 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach %#
06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ^#
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *#
06/04 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *#
06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *#
06/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem +~
06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann Center +~
06/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +~
06/15 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Ampitheater +~
06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
09/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

^ = w/ Floating Points
# = w/ Chrome Sparks
& = w/ Tkay Maidza
^ = w/ Channel Tres
! = w/ DJ Seinfeld
% = w/ Jon Hopkins
* = w/ Magdalena Bay
+ = w/ Tinashe
~ = w/ Jim-E Stack

