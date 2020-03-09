Flume Announces 3-Day, Multi-Era Red Rocks Amphitheatre Event

This June, fans of Flume will be able to celebrate the pioneer future bass producer's career in a unique way. He's announced that he will take over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run dubbed Flume and Friends 2020. Like last year's takeover, he will be joined by a multi-genre cast of artists like Mura Masa, SOPHIE, Clams Casino and more.

On the ticketing website for the show, Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) explained what fans should expect at each unique show. Each night will include his current live show with additional album era-specific details thrown in.

For the first night, attendees should expect "a deep dive into music from my debut album, the remixes and early productions that got me started."

Night two has the Australian producer "explore some of the deeper cuts off Skin and other production work I was doing for other artists around this record."

The final night is particularly interesting to fans as he promises "parts of the mixtape (Hi This Is Flume) I haven’t performed before" as well as new music.

Flume and Friends 2020 takes place June 8th-10th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. You can sign up for the ticket pre-sale here.

H/T: River Beats

