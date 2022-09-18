Skip to main content
Flume Whips Up Audiovisual Feast on "Palaces" Tour

Flume Whips Up Audiovisual Feast on "Palaces" Tour

There is a reason Flume and his "Palaces" Tour keep trending across North America.

Nick Green

There is a reason Flume and his "Palaces" Tour keep trending across North America.

Flume puts picky hearts at ease by rolling out a buffet of a concert experience on the Palaces Tour.

It's often said you eat with your eyes first—Flume introduces sound sensory to the mix. There are flavors for every guest at the Palaces tour: nostalgic or romantic soundbites, raw or complex servings. There is something to satiate you no matter your tastes.

In Vancouver, A.G. Cook, QUIET BISON and Prospa whipped up appetizers before Flume stepped up to the turntables. Flume transformed the PNE Amphitheatre into a racetrack, a psychedelic forest, a horror movie and everything else his heart desired.

Flume, appropriately wearing a Motocross suit, revved the crowd up with a high-octane, race-themed intro before diving deep into the recipe bag. He immediately set the tone for a fun-filled evening with 2020's Grammy-nominated "The Difference." Flume invited longtime creative collaborator KUČKA for a live performance of "Escape" before delighting fans with a sultry transition into his timeless remix of Disclosure's "You and Me." More than a few couples in the crowd swooned for Flume's seductive sounds.

The evening's head chef expertly balanced flavors, amping up the crowd with a sample of "Smoke & Retribution" (with Vince Staples and KUČKA) before the cathartic "Drop the Game." Chet Faker's intoxicating voice invigorated concertgoers in what was arguably the evening's loudest crowd response—chants of "encore" aside.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

flume
EVENTS

Flume Whips Up Audiovisual Feast on "Palaces" Tour

There is a reason Flume and his "Palaces" Tour keep trending across North America.

By Shakiel Mahjouri
EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU and Steve Aoki Invest In Groundbreaking Blockchain Music Production Company

Dance music artists jumped at the opportunity to invest in Arpeggi Labs, a promising startup with the goal to revolutionize digital music production and publishing.

By Cameron Sunkel
carl cox franky wah
MUSIC RELEASES

Carl Cox Reunites With Franky Wah for Stunning Techno Single, "See the Sun Rising"

Cox and Wah have once again joined forces after collaborating on 2021's scintillating "We Are One."

By Cameron Sunkel

"Drop the Game" was only the first reminder of why Flume is a Michelin star DJ. The lyrics of his chart-topper "Never Be Like You" bellowed through the lips of concertgoers with the comfort of one reciting recipes passed down through generations.

Flume cranked up the heat on the show's visual components with "I Can't Tell" from his new album. The goddess-inspired visuals were beautifully haunting while a subsequent presentation was downright spooky. His official remix of Lorde's "Tennis Court" was another high point from an evening lacking lows.

Much like food, music is at its creative best when it transports the consumer. Flume served his audience desserts in the forms of "Say It"—his ageless banger with Tove Lo—and the cult classic "On Top" (only the second official single release of his career). It was a joy to watch fans belt out every word of two chefs-d'oeuvre of the Flume cookbook.

You can purchase tickets to Flume's "Palaces" tour here and stream its eponymous album below.

Follow Flume:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2VJhtRc

Related

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops Two Mind-Bending Singles From Forthcoming Third Album, "Palaces": Listen

Flume has dropped two noteworthy collaborations: "Palaces" alongside Damon Albarn and "ESCAPE" with Kučka and QUIET BISON.

flume
EVENTS

Flume Announces 2022 Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

Channel Tres, EPROM and more will join Flume, whose upcoming album has been described as his "most confident, mature and uncompromising work to date."

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Flume's Brilliantly Eclectic Third Album "Palaces"

The LP features collaborations with Damon Albarn, QUIET BISON, MAY-A, LAUREL, Caroline Polachek, and more.

KUCKA
MUSIC RELEASES

KUČKA Enlists Flume, Nosaj Thing on Spellbinding Debut Album, "Wrestling"

KUČKA returned to solo music in 2019 with the release of the project's lead single, "Drowning," produced by Flume.

A split-screen or side-by-side image of KUČKA (real name Laura Lowther) and Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten).
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Lends Production Chops to KUČKA for "Drowning"

"Drowning" is KUČKA's first single in three years.

flume may-a
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops Cinematic Music Video for Lead Single Off Upcoming "Palaces" Album: Watch

Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A features on "Say Nothing" and stars alongside Flume in the haunting music video.

A photo of Australian DJ/producer Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) in front of a reddish-peach background with a hazy reflection of his face.
EVENTS

Flume Announces 3-Day, Multi-Era Red Rocks Amphitheatre Event

Fans of Flume will get to explore each of his albums and new music over the course of his three-day takeover.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Leaks Coveted "Greenpeace" ID After 5 Years

Following one fan's question in a recent Discord AMA, Flume decided to leak the track on the spot.