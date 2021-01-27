Flux Pavilion and Feed Me are Going Head-to-Head in a Beat Battle Tonight

Since the October 2020 inception of their patented "Beat Smash" series, Brownies & Lemonade have served up a buffet of must-see music production content to satiate the cravings of electronic music fans unable to attend festivals. The show, which invites the game's brightest artists to the brand's Twitch channel for a head-to-head beat battle, has surged in popularity in recent months.

Following what was perhaps the biggest episode to date with San Holo and What So Not, Brownies & Lemonade have now one-upped themselves. The first "Beat Smash" episode of 2021 will feature none other than pioneering bass music producers Flux Pavilion and Feed Me.

Needless to say, the episode is a must-watch for fans of EDM, regardless of genre preference. These are two of the most trailblazing minds in electronic music, and one of them just dropped what could end up being the top album of the year and a surefire Grammy contender.

You can tune in tonight at 5PM PT (8PM ET) via Brownies & Lemonade's Twitch channel below.