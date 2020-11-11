Watch Flux Pavilion and Feed Me Drop Massive DJ Sets in Honor of Cookie Monsta

What a night for the Circus Records family.



To pay homage to Cookie Monsta, the label teamed up with Bassrush for a massive streaming event. The "Raising a Trust for Olly" livestream, which was organized to raise awareness of the plight of the late music producer's young son, featured performances by Flux Pavilion and Feed Me, Doctor P B2B Chime, Conrank, and GLD as well as a rebroadcast of Cookie Monsta's collaborative 2016 EDC Las Vegas set with Doctor P and FuntCase.

Each artist pulled out all the stops for their set in what was an emotional night. Standout performances included Flux Pavilion and Feed Me, who cycled through a centrifuge of Circus classics as well as tracks from their own venerated discographies. A highlight of Flux's set came when he performed a live rendition of "Endless Fantasy," his scintillating single featuring Eli-Rose Sanford. Jump to the 24-minute mark in the video below to watch him sing and play guitar in the poignant performance. Feed Me hops on at the 30:46 mark.

Following Cookie Monsta's sudden and tragic death, Circus Records launched a crowdfunding initiative for his son Olly. In order to support him in the absence of his father, the label has been collecting donations with the goal of establishing a trust fund. "This page has been set for Tony’s family to help support his son Olly, the Mini Monsta," the campaign's site reads. "Our aim is to raise a trust fund that can help Olly later in his life, it will never replace the loss of his father but together we can all make a difference."

You can donate to Olly's campaign here and watch all the sets from the livestream below.

