Flux Pavilion Announces 2021 ".wav" Tour

The six show run will kick off September 9th in Chicago, with its concluding show still to be announced.

While Flux Pavilion took it slow with the release of his sophomore album—six years, to be exact—the prolific producer is wasting no time when it comes to returning to the live stage.

Announced June 11th, Flux will be heading to eight cities in September for his ".wav Tour," named for his January project. Kicking off at Concord Music Hall in Chicago on September 9th, Flux Pavilion's run will reach a number of iconic venues across the United States, including Echostage in Washington, D.C. and Elektricity in Detroit.

Two shows, including the tour's concluding set, are still to be announced. The news comes alongside a recent uptick in live event announcements from a host of electronic artists, likely encouraged by the country's successful return to large, in-person festivals.

Tickets are now on sale here

Flux Pavilion's .wav saw the fabled dubstep artist transform his sound, breaking away from identifiable genres to explore virtuosic arrangements of live instrumentation and intricate synth-scapes.

Met with critical acclaim, the album was the highly anticipated follow up to his 2015 debut LP Tesla, a fiery masterstroke of dubstep and bass music. With new music comes a new live set, and Flux Pavilion's ".wav" tour is set to take the album's creative direction to an even higher level. 

