Flying Lotus Teams Up with Marc Rebillet for the Return of Brainfeeder's "The HIT" Series

Name a more iconic duo than Flying Lotus and Marc Rebillet. We'll wait.

For the return of Brainfeeder's "The HIT" series, Flying Lotus' renowned independent label is joining forces with the "Work That Ass For Daddy" artist for a collaborative show that is bound to get weird in the best way. Fans of Rebillet, who recently performed an impromptu live set with Erykah Badu, can attest that the one they call "Loop Daddy" puts on a one-of-a-kind show. Intertwine his unique bravado with the gravitas of Flying Lotus, and you have a must-see performance.

Meanwhile, Rebillet also recently announced that he has officially embarked on the recording process of his debut album.

The return of "The HIT" with FlyLo and Rebillet is scheduled for tomorrow, September 24th at 7PM PT (10PM ET) on Brainfeeder's Twitch channel. Check out the announcement below.

