Kaskade, Chris Lake, FISHER, More Announced for FNGRS CRSSD's New NYE Event
FNGRS CRSSD has announced the lineup for its newest event, PROPER NYE, which will ring in the new year in San Diego with a group of house music heavyweights.
The renowned SoCal promoter revealed the two-day, two stage event will showcase over 20 techno and house music stars at San Diego’s Gallagher Square and the field at Petco Park.
Beloved for curating top-tier dance events—like its flagship CRSSD Festival—FNGRS CRSSD’s inaugural PROPER NYE event is stacked with house music heavyweights. Chris Lake, FISHER, John Summit, Lane 8, Nora En Pure, SOFI TUKKER, Dombresky and more are set to throw down at the sun-kissed San Diego fest. Pioneering electronic producer Kaskade is also confirmed to perform a fan-favorite "Redux" set.
Tickets will go on sale next Friday, October 7th. Fans can sign-up for pre-sale access here and check out the lineup below.
PROPER NYE 2022 Lineup
Anabel Englund b2b Mary Droppinz
Azzecca
Chris Lake
Colyn
Cristoph
Dombresky
Eli Brown
FISHER
HI-LO
Hot Since 82
Jamie Jones
John Summit
Kaskade (Redux)
Lane 8
Loco Dice
Mark Knight
Mau P
Nora En Pure
Sofi Tukker
SOHMI
Tinlicker
Wade
Will Clarke
