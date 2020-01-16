Forbidden Kingdom Festival Releases Full 2020 Lineup by Day

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival was created for one purpose: an onslaught of the heaviest and hardest bass music over the course of two days. The gathering has dropped its 2020 lineup, including the day-by-day schedule, and it's a huge one to kick off the new decade.

Forbidden Kingdom boasts an enormous lineup for 2020, including mainstay bass acts like Excision, Dion Timmer, 12th Planet, Rezz, Funtcase, Marauda (formerly Mastadon), PhaseOne and others. Up-and-comers will also hold it down over the weekend of February 15th-16th. Names like Big N Slim, Sloth and Symbiotic have made waves as of late and will round out the two-day lineup nicely.

2020's Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival will be held in Boca Raton, Florida at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater. It includes two stages and a silent disco, building on the 2019 inaugural event.

Tickets to Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival have nearly sold out. Purchase yours or find additional information on the event website.

FOLLOW FORBIDDEN KINGDOM MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/forbiddenkingdomfest

Twitter: twitter.com/FKMusicFest

Instagram: instagram.com/forbiddenkingdomfest