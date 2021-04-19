Orlando's Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival Shares Jaw-Dropping 2021 Lineup

The festival will see the return of SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD and a B2B DJ set from SLANDER and Subtronics, among other performances.

Orlando's Forbidden Kingdom is known for offering an onslaught of bass music talent year in and year out, and 2021 is no different.

The two-day fest, which will go down at Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on June 11th and 12th, has dropped a monster 2021 lineup featuring the biggest names in trap and dubstep. Herobust, Minnesota, PEEKABOO, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Blunts N Blondes, and more are primed to break necks with their signature heavy-hitting sounds.

Perhaps most notably, the 2021 edition of Forbidden Kingdom will see the return of SVDDEN DEATH's sinister VOYD alias and a number of can't-miss B2B DJ sets from SLANDER and Subtronics, Virtual Riot and Barely Alive, and Modestep and Dirtyphonics, among others.

Check out the full lineup below.

The first two tiered GA tickets are sold out, but there are still some available starting at $139.99. VIP tickets are also available for $259.99 and come with a dedicated express entrance, VIP restrooms, and access to dedicated festival VIP areas and bars.

You can purchase tickets here and find out more information about the festival via its official website.

