Fortnite Announces In-Game BTS Music Video Premiere

In addition to being a titan in the gaming and pop culture world, crossovers with some of the music industry's biggest stars often come to mind when one thinks of Fortnite. Over the years, the game has hosted in-game performances and premieres from headlining acts Marshmello, Diplo, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more.

Joining their roster of superstars for an upcoming music video premiere is none other than the international phenomenon BTS. On Twitter, Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, shared a video from the band teasing the upcoming debut. Players will get to witness the world premiere of the choreography version music video for BTS' recent single “Dynamite.”

In addition to the audiovisual showing, players will be able to purchase two new in-game emotes choreographed by BTS themselves. The developers have stated that the in-game items will be purchasable ahead of the event starting on September 23rd, 2020.

The world premiere of BTS' new “Dynamite” music video will take place on September 25th at 8PM ET (5PM PT) in Fortnite's "Party Royale" game mode. More information about the event and a guide for how players can join in on the fun can be found on the game's website here.

