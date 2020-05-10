While many have adapted to virtual concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for more than a year, Fortnite has been a driving force in the simulated concert world. Last year, Epic Games' behemoth flagship product hosted the most ambitious video game and music crossover to date in the form of a giant interactive performance from Marshmello.

Fast forward one year later and EDM fans were treated to performances from not one, but three of the genre's biggest stars. deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis took the helm for the newest in-game concert experience, "Party Royale," and the video game publication IGN captured footage of the entire event and shared it for all to enjoy.

During the virtual concert, a giant floating screen was placed in the game's world. Players were then able to relax and watch the show or interact with in-game touch-points like paint launchers and color their friends and surroundings.

The new Party Royale game mode marks the third in-game concert of the season following recent performances from Travis Scott and Diplo.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/deadmau5

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dillonfrancis

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki

Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki

Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/steveaoki