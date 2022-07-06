Four Tet, TSHA, Bicep, More to Perform at New Music Festival On Historic 1771 War Fort

A brand new music festival is setting up shop at Fort Mifflin, a National Historic Landmark and the oldest fort in military use in the United States.

Situated on the Delaware River near Philadelphia, Fort Mifflin was built in 1771 and played a role in almost every war the United States has fought since the Revolution, according to the Pennsylvania Center for the Book. It's also the only base in use that predates the Declaration of Independence.

Fort Mifflin is now the home of Making Time, a new electronic music event scheduled for September 24th and 25th. Thomas Jefferson would be proud.

Fort Mifflin. c/o Press

The ink is dry on the lineup for the inaugural Making Time Festival, which boasts a slew of renowned electronic music artists such as Four Tet, Bicep, LSDXOXO, Floating Points and Sherelle, among others. The fest will also feature a performance from TSHA, who was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2021.

Making Time is being produced in collaboration with Klip Collective, a prominent Philadelphia-based studio that merges lighting, animation and sound design with storytelling.

Check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.