Skip to main content
Four Tet, TSHA, Bicep, More to Perform at New Music Festival On Historic 1771 War Fort

Four Tet, TSHA, Bicep, More to Perform at New Music Festival On Historic 1771 War Fort

The inaugural Making Time Festival will take place near Philadelphia at Fort Mifflin, a National Historic Landmark.

UvLucas

The inaugural Making Time Festival will take place near Philadelphia at Fort Mifflin, a National Historic Landmark.

A brand new music festival is setting up shop at Fort Mifflin, a National Historic Landmark and the oldest fort in military use in the United States.

Situated on the Delaware River near Philadelphia, Fort Mifflin was built in 1771 and played a role in almost every war the United States has fought since the Revolution, according to the Pennsylvania Center for the Book. It's also the only base in use that predates the Declaration of Independence.

Fort Mifflin is now the home of Making Time, a new electronic music event scheduled for September 24th and 25th. Thomas Jefferson would be proud.

Fort Mifflin.

Fort Mifflin.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

MakingTime_Credit_UvLucas_3
EVENTS

Four Tet, TSHA, Bicep, More to Perform at New Music Festival On Historic 1771 War Fort

The inaugural Making Time Festival will take place near Philadelphia at Fort Mifflin, a National Historic Landmark.

By Jason Heffler1 minute ago
NYE_AspireHigher-Whosjfk-12-31-21-1980
EVENTS

Emancipator, KOAN Sound, More to Headline Submersion Festival 2022

The sophomore edition of Submersion Festival is taking things to the next level.

By EDM.com Staff2 hours ago
Poulos-GRiZ-Wilmington-Night1-2021-15 copy
MUSIC RELEASES

Lose Control With a Dose of GRiZ's Intergalactic Bass In New Single, "Feel No Pain"

"One thing 'bout music, when it hits you feel no pain."

By Carlie Belbin9 hours ago

The ink is dry on the lineup for the inaugural Making Time Festival, which boasts a slew of renowned electronic music artists such as Four Tet, Bicep, LSDXOXO, Floating Points and Sherelle, among others. The fest will also feature a performance from TSHA, who was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2021.

Making Time is being produced in collaboration with Klip Collective, a prominent Philadelphia-based studio that merges lighting, animation and sound design with storytelling.

Check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.

MT_Key-Art_2022_v3

Related

lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
EVENTS

New Florida Music Festival Announces Lineup With deadmau5, Marshmello, RL Grime, More

The inaugural Thunder Beats Festival will take place April 22-24, 2022.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 12.22.37 PM
EVENTS

Exclusive: The Chainsmokers to Headline First-Ever NFT-Gated Art and Music Festival, Afterparty

The Kid LAROI will also headline the inaugural Afterparty festival, which will take place at Las Vegas' immersive AREA15 venue.

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex, Starrah and Four Tet Drop Eerie "Butterflies" Music Video: Watch

The video follows a group of friends as they gyrate through glittering city streets, tailed by ghostly figures.

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.

Excision
EVENTS

"Headbanger's Paradise": Excision Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival in Cancún

The inaugural Paradise Blue festival will feature performances by Zomboy, Virtual Riot, 12th Planet, and three sets from Excision himself.

martin garrix
EVENTS

New Electronic Music Festival to Debut In D.C. With Martin Garrix, GRiZ, Seven Lions, More

Project GLOW has been in the making for 20 years, according to organizers.

Eric Prydz, Four Tet
EVENTS

Eric Prydz and Four Tet Will Debut First-Ever B2B Set at 2021 EXIT Festival

Mark your calendars.